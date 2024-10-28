Hellidon Village News: October 2024

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2024, 08:41 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 10:36 BST
What's happening in the village of Hellidon.

Church Service

This Sunday, 3rd November, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Catesby church at 10am for all three parishes. All are welcome.

Quiz

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Bookings for places in the next quiz are now being taken. The quiz will be held on Friday, 22nd November for teams of six people. The cost is £12 per head and includes a hot supper. A bar will be available.

The quiz will be held in the village hall and starts at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made with Tony Fell or Debs Hirst.

