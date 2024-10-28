Hellidon Village News: October 2024
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
What's happening in the village of Hellidon.
Church Service
This Sunday, 3rd November, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Catesby church at 10am for all three parishes. All are welcome.
Quiz
Bookings for places in the next quiz are now being taken. The quiz will be held on Friday, 22nd November for teams of six people. The cost is £12 per head and includes a hot supper. A bar will be available.
The quiz will be held in the village hall and starts at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made with Tony Fell or Debs Hirst.