Hellidon Village News: November 2024

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 09:58 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 10:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
What's happening in and around Hellidon.

Church Service

The regular 10am service for the three parishes will be this Sunday, 24th November, in Staverton school. It will be a family service to which all are welcome.

Friday Quiz

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

Tomorrow, Friday 22nd November, the annual quiz with popular Quizmaster Matt, will take place in the village hall. Teams of up to 6 people are invited to register with either Tony Fell or Debs Hirst as soon as possible.

The cost is £12 per person and includes a hot supper. A bar is also available.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice