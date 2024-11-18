Hellidon Village News: November 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What's happening in and around Hellidon.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church Service

The regular 10am service for the three parishes will be this Sunday, 24th November, in Staverton school. It will be a family service to which all are welcome.

Friday Quiz

User (UGC) Submitted

Tomorrow, Friday 22nd November, the annual quiz with popular Quizmaster Matt, will take place in the village hall. Teams of up to 6 people are invited to register with either Tony Fell or Debs Hirst as soon as possible.

The cost is £12 per person and includes a hot supper. A bar is also available.