Hellidon Village News: November 2024
What's happening in and around Hellidon.
Church Service
The regular 10am service for the three parishes will be this Sunday, 24th November, in Staverton school. It will be a family service to which all are welcome.
Friday Quiz
Tomorrow, Friday 22nd November, the annual quiz with popular Quizmaster Matt, will take place in the village hall. Teams of up to 6 people are invited to register with either Tony Fell or Debs Hirst as soon as possible.
The cost is £12 per person and includes a hot supper. A bar is also available.