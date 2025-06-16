Hellidon Village News

What's going on in and around Hellidon

Church Service

This Sunday, 22nd June, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Staverton at 10am. Refreshments will be served after the service to which all are welcome.

Apologies to all readers for giving the incorrect time in last week's report for the service in Hellidon.

Hellidon will be holding a village fete and dog show

Village Fete and Dog Show

Now just over two weeks away, preparations are ongoing for this event and stall holders are seeking contributions for their individual stalls in order to make the day successful.

The following would be very grateful to receive appropriate goods:

Bottle Tombola: Jenny Fell; Bric-a-Brac: Lorrayne Newland; Tea Tent: Val Emery and Karen Hamblett: Cakes: Debs Hirst and Katie Stephens.

Those intending to give cakes etc are advised to let individual stallholders know in advance.