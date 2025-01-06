Hellidon Village News

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:11 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All are welcome!

Church Service

The service this Sunday, 12th December will be a "Worship for All" at Staverton at 10am. All are welcome. Refreshments will be serveed following the service.

Carol Singers

Church service photo by Blue Ox Studio on PexelsChurch service photo by Blue Ox Studio on Pexels
Church service photo by Blue Ox Studio on Pexels

Before Christmas, a band of carol singers toured the village raising funds for the charity "Horatio's Garden". They raised a sum in the region of £400 and are grateful to all who gave so generously.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice