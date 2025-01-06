Hellidon Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All are welcome!

Church Service

The service this Sunday, 12th December will be a "Worship for All" at Staverton at 10am. All are welcome. Refreshments will be serveed following the service.

Carol Singers

Church service photo by Blue Ox Studio on Pexels

Before Christmas, a band of carol singers toured the village raising funds for the charity "Horatio's Garden". They raised a sum in the region of £400 and are grateful to all who gave so generously.