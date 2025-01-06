Hellidon Village News
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All are welcome!
Church Service
The service this Sunday, 12th December will be a "Worship for All" at Staverton at 10am. All are welcome. Refreshments will be serveed following the service.
Carol Singers
Before Christmas, a band of carol singers toured the village raising funds for the charity "Horatio's Garden". They raised a sum in the region of £400 and are grateful to all who gave so generously.