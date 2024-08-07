Hed Kandi to celebrate 25th anniversary with party at The Picturedrome

On Saturday, August 31st, be prepared for an extraordinary musical journey celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic music label, Hed Kandi. The Picturedrome in Northampton has been chosen as the venue for this special event. Hed Kandi's creator, Mark Doyle, selected this venue due to its exceptional nature, having played there in February and experiencing its uniqueness.

The event will feature Hed Kandi DJs, live musical performances, and a line-up including resident DJ Mark Doyle, DJ Lil Joey, special guest singer Suki Soul, Abi Rose on Sax, Phoenix Rose & The Hed Kandi Dancers, with support from local DJ Ian Loveshack and Mr. Stixx on percussion.

Experience amazing production as the entire venue is transformed by the Hed Kandi crew. The evening will kick off with an exclusive daytime VIP/terrace session at 4 pm, followed by a full stage show in the main room at 6 pm.

This show has previously only been presented at its London event, making it truly special. With limited tickets available, make sure not to miss out on this incredible event. VIP options are also available for those seeking an even more exclusive experience.

Secure your spot now before tickets sell out! Tickets are available from: Get Tickets Here