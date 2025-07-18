Heart of the Shires Food Festival is back - THIS WEEKEND

Don’t mmmmmmiss out

Who fancies a tasty trip out this Saturday? It’s the return of the Heart of the Shires flavour-filled Food Festival. Don’t miss out on this celebration of all things food.

Specially hand-picked, local, five-star food vendors will be offering taste sensations from their BBQ’s, woks and pizza ovens. Desserts with gelato and fresh home-made bakes of cookies, cakes, doughnuts and more. Drinks? They are covered too with exclusive fully licensed bars with top brands and locally brewed ales and beers.

Bring your friends and family - even the dog - for a day of fantastic food.

Admission is Free – and there is Free parking too!

It’s this Saturday at Heart of the Shires. Just off the A5 between Long Buckby and Weedon.