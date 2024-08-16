Forthcoming art exhibition and sale by local artists
The Exhibition will be held at St Lawrence Church, Church Street, Long Buckby NN6 7QH from 11am - 3pm on Saturday, 31 August and Sunday 1st September 2024 both days.
This is an annual event at Long Buckby and gives an ideal opportunity to view and purchase pictures created by local artists in a lovely setting. Admission is £3 and includes refreshments, children under 12 are free. There will also be a raffle. The church is also making an appeal for donations towards the cost of repair and restoration of the church roof.
