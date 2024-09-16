‘First’ in Northamptonshire for independent film about regenerative farming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The volunteer group Climate Action-West Northamptonshire and local sustainable business consultancy ActNow Consulting Ltd have teamed up to screen a new independent film at the Arc Cinema in Daventry. This is the first and currently only showing of Six Inches of Soil in the county.

Six Inches of Soil is a documentary feature film following the inspiring stories of three new farmers through their first year. The farmers and their produce are very different, but all are learning about agroecology, or regenerative farming, which promotes healthier soil and biodiversity restoration. A regenerative approach to growing food has the potential to transform how our food is produced and consumed. It also has benefits in terms of food security, health and wellbeing, and sequestering carbon.

The ticket price of £10 (or £14 for two tickets) will include a panel Q&A after the film - tickets can be booked through the Arc Cinema. Panel members include Duncan Farrington, who has been farming regeneratively for many years on his Northamptonshire farm to produce the popular Mellow Yellow rapeseed oils, Vanessa Rooney from the organic growing charity Garden Organic, and Sammuel Yisrael, permaculture practitioner from the Sol Haven Community Garden in Moulton.

Alexina Cassidy, founder of ActNow Consulting, said: “Having seen the film, I would highly recommend it to anyone who has an interest in farming, wildlife, food and entrepreneurialism. Not only is it a heart-warming and uplifting film, but it will also inspire farmers to consider regenerative farming approaches and consumers to rethink their food choices.”

The film follows the stories of three new farmers learning about agroecology.

Jane Wood, Chair of Climate Action–West Northamptonshire, said: “We have seen in recent years how easily food supply chains can be disrupted, so eating more food produced by British farmers makes a lot of sense. At the same time not enough of us understand the complexities of modern food production. This film is an opportunity to understand how industrial agricultural practices contribute to climate change, and how adopting agroecological or regenerative practices can reverse that picture so that farming makes a positive contribution to fighting climate change.”