TV series Canal Boat Diaries moors up in Braunston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starting weeknights in June on YESTERDAY Channel there are 10 new 1-hour episodes of the popular 'Canal Boat Diaries' with Robbie Cumming, as he offers a personal take on life aboard his narrowboat home the ‘Naughty Lass’.

The film-maker and waterways enthusiast explores the landscapes, towns and cities of the Midlands before heading south down the Grand Union Canal. Along the way he shares his passion for industrial heritage and celebrates the lesser-known stretches of our most challenging inner city canals.

Over summer, autumn and winter 2023/24, the journey takes him from Braunston, Northamptonshire considered to be the spiritual home for narrowboaters, through Birmingham’s maze of canals before he heads to south down the Grand Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect peace and tranquillity, but also plenty of drama that comes with boating along underused stretches of England’s canals. Along the way Robbie gets marooned in the mud on a leaky lock pound in Perry Barr, he breaks down on a remote section of the Ashby Canal in rural Leicestershire and is even forced to call in an underwater dive team, to help recover his smart phone after dropping it into the Stourbridge Canal - it's thrill and spills at 4 miles an hour.