TV series Canal Boat Diaries moors up in Braunston
The film-maker and waterways enthusiast explores the landscapes, towns and cities of the Midlands before heading south down the Grand Union Canal. Along the way he shares his passion for industrial heritage and celebrates the lesser-known stretches of our most challenging inner city canals.
Over summer, autumn and winter 2023/24, the journey takes him from Braunston, Northamptonshire considered to be the spiritual home for narrowboaters, through Birmingham’s maze of canals before he heads to south down the Grand Union.
Expect peace and tranquillity, but also plenty of drama that comes with boating along underused stretches of England’s canals. Along the way Robbie gets marooned in the mud on a leaky lock pound in Perry Barr, he breaks down on a remote section of the Ashby Canal in rural Leicestershire and is even forced to call in an underwater dive team, to help recover his smart phone after dropping it into the Stourbridge Canal - it's thrill and spills at 4 miles an hour.
The new series of 'Canal Boat Diaries' will be on weeknights at 7pm starting 3rd June on Yesterday Channel and available on demand on UKTV PLAY.