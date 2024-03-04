The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured line-up includes Daventry TV personality and businessman Levi Roots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rumours are circulating that former Dragon’s Den star contestant Levi Roots is invited to the Big Brother house this year.

Tonight is the much-anticipated return of Celebrity Big Brother, and some very big celebrity names are already being reported to be participating.

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best are back, and according to reports, ITV has been allocated a budget of £2 million to bring in an ensemble of famous people in an effort to duplicate the success and popularity of last year’s show.

Levi Roots, a British-Jamaican reggae musician, television personality, chef, and author is reportedly residing in Daventry, in Northamptonshire (Credit: Instagram).

Celebrity Big Brother, which debuted as a spin-off of Channel 4's Big Brother in 2001, is set to return to ITV1 tonight after seven years off air.

The show's fans have been waiting eagerly for the release of this year’s contestant list, although some viewers were disappointed to learn that this year’s format is different from previous years, according to ITV. Instead of voting for the housemate they want to be evicted, viewers are allegedly going to vote for their favourite celebrity.

Entrepreneur Levi Roots is said to be heading into the Big Brother house, as he would be an ideal character to have on the show given his success story and fun personality, according to The Mirror.

Keith Valentine Graham, known as Levi Roots, is a British-Jamaican reggae musician, television personality, chef, and author who is reportedly residing in the Daventry area in Northamptonshire.

Rumours are circulating that former Dragon’s Den star contestant Levi Roots is invited to the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 show (Credit: Instagram).

He was born in Clarendon, Jamaica, and was raised by his grandparents until he joined his parents in Brixton at age 11 with his five older siblings. Levi had an immense appreciation for music and food from a very young age and these two passions have proved to be the foundation of his success.

Levi Roots became well-known after impressing and singing for the dragons at the UK's television programme Dragons' Den in 2007, where he secured £50,000 in funding for his Reggae Reggae Sauce.

The 65-year-old has since made millions from the Reggae Reggae brand, which includes recipe books, nuts, and crisps. He is now worth approximately £30 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Since then, Levi has established himself as a regular on cooking TV shows such as the BBC's Ready Steady Cook.

Rumours have been circulating that Levi Roots will appear on the show this year.

However, this is not his first visit to the Big Brother house. As a special celebrity guest in the civilian house in 2013, Levi cooked a traditional Caribbean barbecue for the housemates as well as treated them to a short performance of his music. Unlike his last visit, this time he may be one of the residents.

According to The Mirror, Levi is not just a speculated Celebrity Big Brother contestant but has formalised his appearance on the show and has signed the contract.

The rumoured line-up also includes Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Fern Britton, Lauren Simon, Zeze Millz, Colson Smith, Bradley Riches, Marisha Wallace, David Potts, and Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle.

The Celebrity Big Brother returns on ITV1 tonight, March 4. A show called Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live is set to follow on ITV2.