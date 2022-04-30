SNEAK PEEK: This amazing Star Wars exhibition is open NOW at Northampton Museum

Lightsabers ready? Starfighter fuelled? Wookie fed and combed? Then the Force is with you for ‘May The Toys’ Be With You’ an exhibition of all things Star Wars on display in Northampton from Saturday (April 30) until September
Owner and curator Matt Fox kindly allowed photographer KIRSTY EDMONDS a sneak peek at his amazing collection of inter-galactic toys and memorabilia which will be spending the summer at Northampton Museum. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store for those who fancy channelling their inner Jedi...
Star Wars exhibition at Northampton Museum.
May The Toys Be With You opens on Saturday (April 30) until September
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
Star Wars exhibition at Northampton Museum
Matt's collection includes models of futuristic craft seen in the Star Wars movies
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
Star Wars exhibition at Northampton Museum
Cinema posters also feature prominently — including this one from the original Star Wars in 1977
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
Star Wars exhibition at Northampton Museum
Fans can get up close and personal with Storm Troopers
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds