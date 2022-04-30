Owner and exhibition curator Matt Fox has been collecting Star Wars toys and memorabilia since the 1970s
SNEAK PEEK: This amazing Star Wars exhibition is open NOW at Northampton Museum

No need for hyperdrive, just hop on a bus to the town centre

By Kevin Nicholls
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 6:00 am

Lightsabers ready? Starfighter fuelled? Wookie fed and combed? Then the Force is with you for ‘May The Toys’ Be With You’ an exhibition of all things Star Wars on display in Northampton from Saturday (April 30) until September

Owner and curator Matt Fox kindly allowed photographer KIRSTY EDMONDS a sneak peek at his amazing collection of inter-galactic toys and memorabilia which will be spending the summer at Northampton Museum. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store for those who fancy channelling their inner Jedi...

1. Star Wars exhibition at Northampton Museum.

May The Toys Be With You opens on Saturday (April 30) until September

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Star Wars exhibition at Northampton Museum

Matt’s collection includes models of futuristic craft seen in the Star Wars movies

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Star Wars exhibition at Northampton Museum

Cinema posters also feature prominently — including this one from the original Star Wars in 1977

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Star Wars exhibition at Northampton Museum

Fans can get up close and personal with Storm Troopers

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

