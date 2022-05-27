Born to Perform on Britain's Got Talent. Photo: ITV

A Northampton dance group that was put straight through to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent has worked hard to create a “bigger and better” performance for the live show.

Born to Perform, which is a dance group made up of young people with special needs, persuaded David Walliams to push his golden buzzer and send them straight to the semi-final on the ITV talent show, which will take place on Monday (May 30).

The 14-member dance troop’s audition aired on April 23 and the group was flooded with love and support following the episode after their fun-filled routine, featuring spins, cartwheels and lots of shimmying, left everyone with a huge smiles with Declan Donnelly — one half of host duo Ant and Dec — describing it as “joyous, just joyous” and judge Amanda Holden wiping a tear away.

Now the youngsters are looking forward to the live semi-finals.

Clemmie Milnes, who is co-director of the group, says the team has been working hard to prepare and are ready for their big day.

She said: “It’s a mixture of emotions, more excitement than nerves. I would say that everyone is excited to just do it now and get out on the stage.

“They have been practising for this since the audition aired. They have put in one million percent and could not have been working harder.”

Although Clemmie could not reveal what songs the group will dance to, she did say the performance will be “bigger and better”.

She added: “We wanted to stick to the positive energy and positive vibes, so it’s quite an uplifting performance again.

“It’s very upbeat and it will be bigger and better.

“They have definitely cranked it up a notch and really stepped up to the mark.

“We have received so much positive feedback and good comments and now we have so much more of a following. The support in Northampton and Northamptonshire has been amazing.

“Because they have special needs I don’t think they have quite grasped the impact they have already had and how many people they have inspired. They are the first to do it on a stage this big.

“I spoke to them on Thursday and told them this and also what a pleasure it has been to have this experience with them.”

Clemmie says the tutors are more nervous than the youngsters, although she expects nerves to kick in closer to the time.

Asked what she will say to the performance as they head out to stage, Clemmie said she will tell them: “You are incredible, you are amazing and you have done this before. You can do it again even better.”

Clemmie said it would be “life-changing” and “all dreams come true” if the group went onto win the whole competition, but she also added that the tutors and parents are already so proud of what the group has achieved.