Britain’s Got Talent: Northampton dance group miss out on final but 'inspire so many people'

Born to Perform received a standing ovation following their semi-final performance on Britain's Got Talent.

A Northampton dance group has missed out on competing in the final of Britain’s Got Talent, but did “inspire so many people” on their journey.

Born to Perform, which is a dance school for young people with special needs, appeared on the popular ITV talent show on Monday night (May 30).

After receiving David Walliams’ golden buzzer in their audition, the group of 14 dancers were in the first semi-final of five, broadcast live from the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

During the show, eight acts competed for votes from the public. The act with the most votes was sent straight to the final. The judges then chose one act from the two acts with the next highest amount of votes to also compete in the final.

Although the dance troop did not make it into the top three in the first semi-final, they did wow the judges once again.

In a video played before the group’s semi final performance, the dancers said: “We want to show the world that having a disability should never hold you back.”The group then went on to fill the stage with colour, energy and positivity as they danced - and cartwheeled - to a medley of songs, which led to a standing ovation from all four judges.

Following the dance, golden buzzer judge David Walliams, said: “I’m so proud I got to press the golden buzzer for you guys.

“This was exactly what I hoped for. It was full of joy, full of love, full of passion and it was how you want the world to be; fun and inclusive.”The judge went on to declare that if Born to Perform is not in the finals then he is “leaving the show”.

Simon Cowell seconded the comment by saying the performance was “a thousand times better” than the audition, that he thinks the group will be in the final and have “a shot” at winning it.

Alesha Dixon told the group that they are “inspiring so many people” and Amanda Holden added that her ears were “bleeding” because of the “screaming and cheering” from the audience behind her.