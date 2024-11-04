Elf The Musical arrives into Milton Keynes this week

Back by popular demand after five sell-out tours, the UK Tour of Elf The Musical comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Wed 6 - Sun 10 Nov.

After sell-out arena tours and a record-breaking two West End seasons at The Dominion, the musical theatre version of the hilarious hit movie ELF will be hitting the road in November, opening at Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes, where it will play from Wednesday 6 -Sunday 10 November.

The stage show Elf The Musical, features Santa’s magical flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, amongst many spectacular scenes all set against amazing video-film backdrops on a large LED screen.

With a large cast and live orchestra, the winter spectacular will star one of the UK’s most exciting rising comedy talents, Jordan Conway, who will step into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell. Jordan takes on the iconic role fresh from playing Charlie Chaplin in London and Los Angeles in the acclaimed comedy play Laurel and Chaplin - The Feud and flying high as Peter Pan opposite Boy George in a spectacular arena tour.

Jordan Conway says, “Elf is always one of the most popular holiday films and Buddy The Elf is a truly iconic character, one I am incredibly excited about bringing to life on stage. This is the first time this hit show has toured theatres and we promise a heart-warming and hilarious night out with great special effects. One of the best sights is the audience dressing up for the show, especially the dads in Elf Christmas sweaters. This is an unmissable treat.”

The cast also features Kelly Benlaki as Buddy’s love interest, Jovie and Barry Bloxham as Buddy’s long-suffering dad.

The show is produced and directed by legendary panto and musical comedy producer Jon Conway, for The World’s Biggest Productions Limited. With a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers and Hairspray) and an original score of great songs by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin that has delighted audiences on both Broadway and the West End, as Buddy might say, “You’d have to be cotton-headed ninny muggins” to miss this feel-good festive extravaganza.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes