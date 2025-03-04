Egg-citing News: Daventry Easter Market is back for 2025

Now in its fourth year, Daventry Easter Market returns on Saturday 12th April 2025, kicking off a busy spring and summer of events in the town.

Organised by Daventry Town Council, this much-loved market is set to be a fun-filled day out for all the family.

The market takes place across Daventry's High Street, Sheaf Street, Foundry Walk and Bowen Square and will be open from 10am to 3pm. Visitors can browse a wide selection of stalls selling everything from handmade crafts and gifts to delicious food and drinks, including locally sourced produce from across Northamptonshire and beyond.

There will be free entertainment for all ages, including a face painter, Easter trail, balloon modeller and live music performances. Plus, look out for the stilt-walking Easter bunny, who'll be handing out sweet treats throughout the day.

Councillors from Daventry Town Council will also be on hand at the Town Council gazebo to answer any questions about local services and future events. The gazebo will double-up as a free craft tent too, where children can make an Easter-themed memento to take home.

Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Karen Tweedale, said;

"I'm very excited for our upcoming Daventry Easter Market, which is a true highlight of the DTC annual events calendar! It's always a such joy and so heart-warming to see our town come alive with vibrant stalls and a fantastic range of entertainment. Here's hoping for some sunshine to make what promises to be an unforgettable day even more special!"

This free event is funded and organised by Daventry Town Council. Entertainment, activities and stalls are subject to change without prior notice.