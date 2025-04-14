Easter arrives early in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors from far and wide flocked to Daventry Easter Market on Saturday, 12 April – a free event that's become a firm favourite in the local calendar. The sun was shining as residents and visitors explored the market, which is funded and organised by Daventry Town Council.

More than 80+ stallholders joined the event, including some familiar faces who are always popular with punters, and plenty of new stalls for shoppers to sample.

Visitors savoured tasty food and drink and shopped for handmade gifts and home accessories, while also supporting the town's independent businesses. One stallholder said: "It was a brilliant day; the town was wonderfully busy, and I met so many lovely people who were enjoying the Easter festivities."

Now in its fourth year, the market takes place during the Easter school holiday and offers a family-friendly day out, complete with free entertainment. This was a big hit with marketgoers, with long queues for face painting and balloon modelling. The Easter Bunny was even in attendance and handed out sweet treats to mark the occasion. There was also an Easter trail and craft tent for families to enjoy.

The Easter Bunny greeting Daventry Mayor, Cllr. Karen Tweedale

To set the mood for the bustling market, Danetre Ukulele Orchestra and Sounds of Steel Steelband performed throughout the day, providing a vibrant soundtrack for this Easter celebration and we were joined by Rose and Castle Morris Dancing troop who attracted a large crowd whenever they performed. Daventry Museum was open on the day too, offering even more for visitors to see and do.

Mayor of Daventry Cllr Karen Tweedale said of the event: "This year's Easter Market was another huge success. I spoke to many stallholders who remarked how much they love attending Daventry events. Thank you to all the staff and councillors who helped with the market and the museum and ensured the day was one to remember."

Daventry Town Council would like to thank everyone who attended the event. Special thanks go to the stallholders, retailers as well as the brilliant Juice Sound Ltd who provide all the technical support and equipment on the day.

The Town Council's next event is Bark in the Park on Sunday, 1 June, a fun dog show where Daventry's prized pooches will compete for Best in Show and visitors can enjoy a selection of stalls and free entertainment.

For more information, visit: daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/bark-in-the-park