Easter Alpaca Walks at Hideaway Wood Farm

If you have never been up close to one of these gentle South American creatures (officially camelids), the opportunity to snuggle into the luxurious fleece of an alpaca may be closer to home than you think.

Over the past three years, Hideaway Wood Farm in Dodford have been steadily growing their herd of furry friends. During that time, a host of summer glampers have fallen under the spell of these quietly unassuming ungulates, with guests young and old leaving by the farm gates with a new alpaca-shaped place in their hearts for the likes of Trev, Vince and Pie Man.

Following a cockle-warming Christmas alpaca experience (culminating in a flurry of marshmallows and mince pies), the farm is extending a welcome to walkers on the wild side once again this Easter Saturday and Monday.

After introductions to the four-legged team, Farmer Ian will reprise his repertoire of fun alpaca facts, and a guided walk across the land will follow, with plenty of scenic views and photo opportunities available. At the half-way point, the boys will be rewarded with a hand feed, and guests can enjoy some time around the campfire, with a hot chocolate and even an Easter egg before the boys are led back to their paddock.

Each experience will last around 75 minutes and is priced at £40 'per alpaca' (unfortunately you don't get to take them home) which can be shared between a maximum of two adults and two children. Wellies are advised! There are additional morning sessions exclusively available to support families with SEN requirements.

The Easter events will herald the launch of a regular series of alpaca walks to be held throughout the warmer months to come, allowing guests to visit this beautiful 28 acre site in the Northamptonshire countryside throughout the changing seasons. Details will be confirmed on the farm's website and social media channels.

This year, the glamping operation has been temporarily put to bed, allowing the farm some time to focus on establishing itself as a social enterprise, its future aim to serve as a community hub where local people come together to thrive and grow, just like the beautiful landscape and wildlife around them. The farm already plays host to monthly gatherings for both men's and women's groups, with a focus on building connections in nature for enhanced mental health. New group members are always welcomed.

The alpacas will have a key role to play in all of this, of course, and are well-known for their therapeutic and calming qualities; their positive effect on regular visitors to the farm with additional needs has already been clear to see.

Some of the boys are also no strangers to strapping on a pastel bow tie and working their charms on wedding guests in the local area, and have proven to excel at the bombing of official wedding photos. Apparently they are very open to expanding their social circle this year to include summer fetes, care homes and all manner of events.

Key environmental work continues at the farm also, with 1000 new woodland trees having been planted just before Christmas, in addition to the 5000 trees bestowed to the land the previous winter, and the advent of Spring should yield the creation of a series of wildlife ponds in partnership with the Newt Conservation Trust.