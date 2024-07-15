Discover the exciting world of disc golf at Salcey Forest
Whether you’re a seasoned disc golfer or looking to try something new, Salcey Forest’s new course has everything you need for an enjoyable and fun-packed game. It’s the perfect activity for a great day out!
Forestry England spokesperson, Demi Langford said:
“Disc golf is more than just a game, it’s a great way to get active and enjoy the outdoors. It’s low impact, improves coordination, and provides an opportunity to explore beautiful forest surroundings. Plus, it’s a social activity that’s perfect for bringing people together.”
To play, you simply aim and throw frisbee-style discs at fixed targets scattered throughout the forest. Much like traditional golf, the objective is to complete the course with the fewest number of throws. It’s a challenging yet rewarding experience that blends skill, precision, and a touch of adventure.
Come celebrate the opening of Salcey Forest’s new disc golf course. Bring your friends and family, pick up your discs from the welcome point and experience the fun of disc golf. We can’t wait to see you out on the course! For more information, visit Disc Golf at Salcey Forest | Forestry England
