Daventry Wedding Show - This Sunday at iCon Innovation Centre
Are you getting married or know someone getting married? Be sure to visit the Daventry Wedding Show, this Sunday 21st April from 11am - 3pm at the iCon Innovation Centre in Daventry.
With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows, we are excited to invite you along to the Daventry Wedding Show and hope that you can join us.
There are around 40 exhibitors to see at this show, all local to this area with great reputations. The wedding show runs from 11am – 3pm and admission is free!
Daventry Wedding ShowIcon Innovation Centre, Daventry, NN11 0QBSunday 21st April11am - 3pm
FREE ENTRYFREE PARKING
Register for your free tickets today, everyone is welcome.