Daventry Wedding Show - Sunday 6th April

Daventry Wedding Show, 6th April, 11am - 3pm

Join us for the Daventry Wedding Show on Sunday 6th April 2025 at the Icon Innovation Centre, Eastern Way, Daventry, NN11 0QB.

You will find around 30 wedding companies covering various things you need to plan your special day. This includes venues, bridal, menswear, venue decoration, entertainment, photographers etc.

Opening times: 11am - 3pm. FREE ADMISSION, FREE PARKING!

With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows in Milton Keynes, we are truly excited to welcome you to this show in Daventry in order to help you plan your big day.

Whatever your situation, it's a perfect opportunity to think about your wedding and plan the things you could do for yours.

Chatting to suppliers face to face really is the best way to judge their services and not rely on what you find on the internet.