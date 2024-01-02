Join us for the new Daventry Wedding Show, Sunday 14th January 2024, iCon Innovation Centre, 11am - 3pm, free entry, free parking.

With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows, we are excited to launch the Daventry Wedding Show and hope that you can join us.

Whether you are newly engaged or have been engaged for a while, there is something for everyone with around 40 exhibitors to see at this show, all local to this area with great reputations.

The wedding show runs from 11am – 3pm and admission is free.

Daventry Wedding Show, Sunday 14th January

Pre-register for your free tickets today here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/daventry-wedding-show-icon-centre-sunday-14th-january-2024-tickets-756443080617