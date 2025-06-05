Daventry Pride Party in the Park returns for 2025 — bigger, bolder, and brighter than ever

Daventry’s most vibrant celebration of inclusivity and community spirit is back! The Daventry Pride Party in the Park returns for its third year on Saturday, July 5, at New Street Park, promising a fun-filled day for all ages in support of the LGBTQ+ community, their families, and allies.

Running from 11am to 3pm, this free, family-friendly event is open to everyone and aims to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion throughout Daventry and the surrounding areas.

New for 2025, the event will feature its first-ever mini–Pride March around the park, starting at 11:30am. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to join the parade and enjoy the vibrant musical performances that follow.

Entertainment highlights include:

Live music and dance troupes

Family activities, including a bouncy castle

Local community support groups

Commercial market stalls and food vendors

Joining the celebrations will be Daventry Mayor, Councillor Katie Thurston, who shared her enthusiasm for the event: “I’m excited to be attending this year’s Daventry Pride Party in the Park! It’s a fantastic celebration of inclusion and community spirit. Events like this, which support Daventry’s LGBTQ+ community—as well as their friends and families—play a vital role in promoting equality, diversity, and inclusivity across our town. I can’t wait to join the festivities and celebrate with everyone."

The event is made possible through the generous support of Cummins (main sponsor), Amazon (live act sponsor), and Daventry Town Council. Additional partners include Northampton University, Q Space, DJ Darren from Lockdown Events, and Daventry Fire & Rescue.

Whether your part of the LGBTQ+ community or a proud ally, come along, bring your friends and family, and join in this uplifting day of pride, positivity, and togetherness.

Save the Date - Daventry Pride Party in the Park 2025

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 5

Time: 11am – 3:pm

Location: New Street Park, Daventry, NN11 4BS

Entry: Free