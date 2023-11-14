The annual Daventry Photographic Society Online Photo Exhibition, which runs until Sunday 26th November, is now live and can be viewed via a link on our website www.daventryphotographicsociety.co.uk.

This year we have opened up the exhibition to include a number of our Facebook members (we currently have 215 Facebook members).

Founded in 1988, Daventry Photographic Society is a long established camera club based at Mayfield Park Sports Club on the Timken estate.

We meet on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm.

Throughout the year, we have a busy programme of varied events such as talks, competitions, expert guest speakers and social evenings.