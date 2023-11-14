Daventry Photographic Society Online Photo Exhibition
The annual Daventry Photographic Society Online Photo Exhibition, which runs until Sunday 26th November, is now live and can be viewed via a link on our website www.daventryphotographicsociety.co.uk.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year we have opened up the exhibition to include a number of our Facebook members (we currently have 215 Facebook members).
Founded in 1988, Daventry Photographic Society is a long established camera club based at Mayfield Park Sports Club on the Timken estate.
We meet on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm.
Throughout the year, we have a busy programme of varied events such as talks, competitions, expert guest speakers and social evenings.
We welcome new members regardless of camera experience.