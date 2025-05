Daventry Parkinson's communities encouraged to get active for summer as national wellbeing campaign returns for 2025

People living with Parkinson's in Daventry and from across the surrounding areas are being encouraged to try a new sport or activity for summer by taking part in a national fitness and wellbeing event which is being organised by three national charity's.

Sport Parkinson’s is set to launch their annual Try-Athlon event to encourage people with Parkinson’s to get active and challenge their bodies and minds in 2025.

First hosted in 2022, the Try-Athlon 2025 is supported by Cure Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s UK, with the emphasis on providing a range of activities for visitors to ‘try’ all in a friendly & supportive environment.

The 2025 event will be held on Sunday, June 22 from 10am to 4pm.A range of events, activities and displays will be available for all visitors to try on the day. Anyone with a connection to Parkinson's is welcome to get involved with sessions on the day, including relatives, carers, friends and children.

The ‘Try’ activities are a mix of walking sports, seated & standing exercise activities. The walking sports include:

Netball

Cricket

Tennis

Rugby

Football

The seated and standing activities include:

Shadow/non-contact boxing

Golf

Nordic walking

Table tennis

Rowing

Pilates

Singing

Dancing

Static bike cycling

and many more

There will be an ‘Expert Zone’ where visitors can meet industry professionals including:

The PDNSA (Parkinson’s Nurses)

Charities

Leading tech companies

Dieticians

Reflexologists

There will be stages in the ‘Experts Zone’ hosting:

Latest research projects & developments

Standing & seated workouts

A karaoke band for you to sing & dance

Parkinson’s specific dietary advice

Sport Parkinson’s, said:“Join us for the Sport Parkinson’s Try-Athlon 2025 where determination meets community, and every finish line is a victory!

"Whether you’re competing, supporting, or just soaking up the incredible atmosphere, this is more than a race—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and the power of sport, activity & community to change lives. Be part of something extraordinary!”

Caroline Rassell, CEO at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We have had a long and successful working relationship with Sport Parkinson’s and together with Cure Parkinson’s we are delighted to be supporting the Try-Athlon again in 2025.

“Being active can be one of the best ways to live well with Parkinson’s and it’s really exciting to see how successful the Try-Athlon has been for getting more people involved in new activities.

“We hope that even more people with Parkinson’s will get involved this year and we can’t wait to see new faces at this year’s event and share the benefits of physical activity.”

Helen Matthews CEO of Cure Parkinson’s, said: "We are delighted to be working with Parkinson’s UK, Sport Parkinson’s and Spotlight YOPD more broadly in this way.

"Exercise and engagement engenders a positivity that is so important to everybody in the Parkinson's community, and it's this same positivity that drives us to search for a cure."

For tickets and to find out more about the event, visit https://www.sportparkinsons.com/events/try-athlon-2025