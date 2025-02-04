Daventry creatives – is there anybody out there?

Is there anybody out there? This question posed by individual creatives in Daventry and Towcester has been met with a resounding “yes” by Northampton’s newest arts centre, The Creative Place, and to prove it, the organisation will be hosting a gathering of the county’s creative individuals and businesses at the Southbrook Community Centre, Daventry, in March.

According to Becky Carrier, Director of The Creative Place: “We’ve been running free drop-in sessions for artists and creatives in Daventry and Towcester, and the most common thing we've heard is that they feel like they’re the only person with those interests in their town.

“Creatives in the county seem to be feeling quite isolated and think that everything is happening elsewhere, but we know there’s actually loads of people doing brilliant creative things, including running very successful creative businesses, everywhere in the county. So we have come up with an idea to bring the Daventry creative community together in one place.”

Supported by Southbrook Community Centre, The Creative Place, which is run by Northampton Film Festival, will host the free event on Saturday 29th March from 11am – 2pm at the Community Centre to enable creative individuals and businesses to come together to build connections, discover creativity in the area, and further their creative careers and businesses.

Bring your portfolio or just yourself

People are invited to drop in and bring their portfolio or just themselves. All ages, levels of experience and levels of interest are encouraged to attend so The Creative Place can understand the local need and how they can create future events in response.

Local creative businesses can have a free stand at the event and there will be activities for creatives to get stuck into (and to entertain family members who might be less interested in a creative career!). Northampton College creative course students based in Daventry will be showcasing their work and more exhibitors will be announced in the coming weeks.

People can sign up to attend here northamptonfilmfestival.eventive and anyone interested in exhibiting or running an activity can contact [email protected]