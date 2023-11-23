Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fantastic Daventry Disabled and Proud support group run by Dottie Davies, will be running a Christmas Fete at Daventry Leisure Centre on the 20th December, from 1pm to 4pm.

There will be a selection of free refreshments, food to purchase, live entertainment including a performance from 'The Cube Disability' and 20+ stalls to explore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition a special visit from the big man himself, Father Christmas.