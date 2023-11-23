Daventry Christmas Fete
Organised by Disabled and Proud.
The fantastic Daventry Disabled and Proud support group run by Dottie Davies, will be running a Christmas Fete at Daventry Leisure Centre on the 20th December, from 1pm to 4pm.
There will be a selection of free refreshments, food to purchase, live entertainment including a performance from 'The Cube Disability' and 20+ stalls to explore.
In addition a special visit from the big man himself, Father Christmas.
All proceeds raised will be split between funding the Disabled and Proud support group for its Daventry residents and the amazing Dementia UK charity.