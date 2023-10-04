Dates announced for Braunston-based canal charity's 2024 Community Days programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The non-profit canal boating charity operate two full-sized canal boats from their moorings at Braunston in Northamptonshire between February to November, providing weekend and midweek residential short breaks and holidays for community groups and organisations.

In addition to their regular offering, on selected dates next year LNBP will once again be providing opportunity for local community groups and organisations to join them to enjoy short trips out on their boats to sample life on the Oxford and Grand Union Canals in and around Braunston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will be offering full day or half day trips and evening trips to enjoy the peace, calm and gentle pace of the canals and the beautiful countryside in this picturesque part of central England.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancelot and Guinevere, LNBP Community Boating's two canal boats

LNBP will be running their 2024 Community Days across the following dates:-

Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27th June 2024 inclusive

Tuesday 2nd to Thursday 4th July 2024 inclusive

Tuesday 9th to Thursday 11th July 2024 inclusive

With all trips managed by their team of skippers, LNBP’s boats Lancelot and Guinevere will be running on all of these dates and can be booked together (for a total of 24 persons) or individually (up to 12 persons) according to the size of group party.

Speaking about next year’s Community Days programme, LNBP Chairperson John Tobin said, “We are so pleased to once again be able to offer our Community Days trips to local and regional community groups and organisations.

Braunston canal scene

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With everything that is going on in the world at the moment we know that many people and community groups are struggling.

"Therefore a midweek day or evening out with us on our boats provides a great opportunity for them to get away and catch up with friends and enjoy a few hours on our historic local canals and its lovely scenic surroundings”.

These trips by LNBP Community Boating are offered free of charge to local community groups and organisations, although donations are always welcome and gladly received to enable them to continue their work and offer the opportunities they provide.

Tobin added, “These midweek trips are always popular and we anticipate demand for 2024 will be no different so we would encourage groups that are interested to make enquiries and book soon to avoid disappointment”

On the canal with LNBP Community Boating

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more details about LNBP’s Community Days and to make a booking for your group or organisation, contact LNBP’s Booking Officer, Nigel Smith, on 07783 002073 or via email at [email protected].