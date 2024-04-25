Cosmic Superstars: inspiring curiosity and empowering young minds in STEAM

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families and young explorers will discover the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) cosmos experience in every corner of this event. From immersive planetarium domes showcasing captivating films about space, dinosaurs, climate change, oceans, and rainforests to virtual reality adventures, educational games, and creative activities like slime making, cosmic face painting, and junk modelling. Furthermore, families can contribute to a charity raffle in aid of the CGD Society, featuring incredible prizes, and cap off the day with an out-of-this-world disco for all ages.

In addition to the interactive exhibits, young adventurers will have the opportunity to engage with leading industry experts who will share insights into fascinating STEAM projects. This year's project is focused on the impact of Space Debris and Space Exploration. Aimed for between 5-25 years, they will have the opportunity to create their own project and discuss why it is important to them and the difference it can make to our world and beyond.

Cosmic Superstars, founded by Kamelia Singh, was born from her daughter Amariah's early fascination with space, driving Kamelia to create a community committed to empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders in STEAM, inspiring creativity, and curiosity through immersive experiences.

Cosmic Superstars Epic Event , May 4th, a fun filled family day !

As Cosmic Superstars embark on their journey and build the community, at the core they champion girls in STEAM, diversity, inclusion, wellbeing and kindness as core values. As a recent House of Lords, Women in STEM & Construction Award Winner, Kamelia has 20+ years in technology, digital enablement, business transformation, and event management. With her passion for making a real difference to young people and the world around us, Kamelia is a Cosmic role model for young people from all walks of life.

Kamelia highlighted, "This Wonders of Space STEAM event offers families a unique opportunity to come together, learn, and celebrate the mystery of the cosmos.”

Watch as your child's imagination takes flight amidst the wonders of the universe, igniting a lifelong love for learning and discovery. This event is great for young adults to help inform GCSE options and expand thought-provoking discussions and debates supporting further education and higher education learning. Why not get them involved in the latest project, which will look great on their CV and LinkedIn profiles? Something that Kamelia is extremely passionate about and champions as part of the project objectives.

