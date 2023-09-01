You will find around 40 wedding companies covering various things you need to plan your special day.

With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows in Milton Keynes, we are truly excited to welcome you to this new show in Northamptonshire in order to help you plan your big day.

Whatever your budget, it's a perfect opportunity to think about your wedding and plan the things you could do for yours.

Northants Wedding Show - Sunday 10th September

Chatting to suppliers face to face really is the best way to judge their services and not rely on what you find on the internet. There are so many scams out there and 'cheap deals' so having the opportunity to meet known and trusted suppliers to help you with your plans is the perfect reason why you should attend wedding shows.

With free entry and free parking, come and enjoy a few hours with friends, family or on your own, talking to the industry experts.

You can register for your free tickets for the Northants Wedding Show on Sunday 10th September here:

