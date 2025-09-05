Christmas Comedy Special set to light up Daventry Comedy Club

Daventry Comedy Club - Christmas Special

Daventry Comedy Club is back with a bang this December as Short Circuit Comedy presents its Christmas Special at Daventry Community Centre on Saturday 13th December 2025.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night will see a stellar line-up of comedians, including double headliners Gerry K and Javier Jarquin, the brilliantly relatable Dave Twentyman, and award-winning Alex Hylton as MC.

Between them, these acts have supported household names such as Russell Howard, Alan Carr, Milton Jones, and John Bishop, performed at international festivals, and worked on some of the UK’s biggest comedy shows including Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For one night only, the Community Centre will be transformed into Daventry Comedy Club — complete with four award-winning comedians, a buzzing festive atmosphere, and a fully stocked bar.

Headliner - Javier Jarquin

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this line-up to Daventry. With a fully stocked bar and a brilliant atmosphere, it’s the perfect night out for couples or you and your mates. And if you’re planning the work Christmas party, this is a great way to kick off the festive season with a bang. Tickets are flying already, and we can’t wait to see the Community Centre full of laughter in December.” – Steve Gray, Short Circuit Comedy

Event details:

■ Saturday 13th December 2025

■ Daventry Community Centre (with bar)

■ Tickets via www.shortcircuitcomedy.com

Seating is unreserved theatre-style — so booking early is advised to guarantee the best view.