Christmas alpaca experiences near Daventry

Christmas jumpers and Santa hats encouraged! After your arrival, we’ll introduce you to our lovely team of walking boys (each with their own names and funny personalities) and teach you a few facts about alpacas and alpaca keeping.

We'll then go on an alpaca walk with the boys through our newly planted woodland stopping for plenty of photos en-route. Weather permitting, we’ll then take a pit stop at the hub of the farm ‘the Hideout’ where you can feed the alpacas and enjoy a mince pie around the camp fire (after washing your hands of course)! After warming up around the fire, we’ll walk the alpacas back to their grotto and you can be on your merry way - ho ho ho!