Charity Gala Ball set to be the ‘best yet’

More attendees at 2024's Gala Ball

The Lewis Foundation has announced the date for its annual fundraising Gala Ball. To be held on Saturday 1st November 2025, the highly anticipated event promises an evening of entertainment, fine dining and fundraising in the beautiful Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its third year, this Gala Ball unites supporters, sponsors and guests for an unforgettable night, while raising vital funds to provide free gift packs and support for adult cancer patients undergoing treatment in 17 hospitals across the region. In 2024, the Gala Ball raised an outstanding £13,490, and this year, The Lewis Foundation is aiming to surpass that total.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: "Our Gala Ball is always one of the most special nights of the year, bringing together people who are passionate about making a difference. Every ticket sold, every bid placed and every donation made directly helps us provide comfort and joy to those undergoing treatment. We put a lot of work into making this a truly joyous event and we can’t wait to celebrate with our incredible supporters and make 2025’s event the biggest and best yet!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-time supporter of The Lewis Foundation, Sarah Kite from Cottons Accountants, has attended the last two Gala Balls: “These events just keep getting better and better. There’s always so much happiness in the room and it’s wonderful to see everyone joining together to celebrate the work of this fantastic charity. I’ve already put my name on the waiting list for tickets to this year’s event as I know it will be another spectacular evening.”

Some of the attendees at 2024's Gala Ball

For businesses interested in supporting the event, there are a range of sponsorship opportunities available. These include headline sponsor, drinks sponsor, photography sponsor and the option of paying for two patients supported by The Lewis Foundation to attend the Gala Ball and stay overnight at Fawsley Hall.

To stay up to date with event details, sponsorship opportunities and to secure tickets at the 2025 Gala Ball, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/events