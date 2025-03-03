Celebrate Mother's Day at Stowe House with a thoughtful gift and a memorable experience

Free activities for Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, celebrate the special women in your life with a unique and heartfelt experience at Stowe House. With a range of activities designed to create lasting memories, visitors can explore the grandeur of this historic house, take part in creative workshops, and find the perfect gift—all while supporting the continued preservation of this remarkable heritage site.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother’s Day Bath Bomb Workshops

Join us for a hands-on and creative experience where children can craft handmade bath bombs, complete with a secret message inside. Packaged in a hessian bag and paired with a handmade card, this thoughtful gift is sure to bring a smile to someone special. Sessions are drop-in, with workshops available on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March at 10.30-11.30am and 2-3pm. This activity is free of charge, with normal admission applying.

Secrets of Stowe Tour – A Rare Glimpse Behind the Scenes

Do I look Georgian in this? Family fun at Stowe House

Step beyond the usual visitor route and uncover the hidden stories of Stowe House. On 30 March at 11am, this exclusive guided tour will take you through rarely seen rooms, including the Gothic Library designed by Sir John Soane, the ornate Japan Room, and newly discovered eighteenth-century wall paintings. Tickets are £15 for adults and £6 for children under 16.

Mother’s Day Mystery Book – A Gift with a Difference

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who love a surprise, our Mother’s Day mystery books make a perfect present. Each pre-wrapped book holds a literary adventure waiting to be discovered, with small clues to guide your choice. All proceeds from second-hand book donations go towards the ongoing care of Stowe House.

A Day at Stowe – Treat Mum to a Special Visit

Explore Stowe House with your family

Enjoy the splendour of Stowe House with a self-guided or guided tour, giving you the chance to explore the beautifully restored State Rooms. Pre-book your tickets and make the day extra special with VIP treatment—arriving via the grand North Front steps and taking in the stunning views. Complete your visit with light refreshments in our café and pick up a keepsake from our shop.

Tickets & Booking Information

General admission is £9.50 for adults, with National Trust members benefiting from a discounted rate of £7.50. Children under 16 go free with a paying adult. Visit our website www.stowehouse.org for further details and to plan your visit to Stowe House. Every ticket purchased and donation made helps us continue the vital work of preserving this iconic country house for future generations.

Join us this Mother’s Day for a celebration filled with creativity, history, and special moments.

Location:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stowe House is nestled at the tip of Buckinghamshire, on the South Northants and West Oxfordshire border, just minutes from Buckingham and easily accessible from Milton Keynes, Bicester, and the surrounding areas via major routes like the A422 and A43. With ample parking and family-friendly facilities, it’s a country house to discover on your doorstep. Best of all, every ticket purchased helps support the Stowe House Preservation Trust, our charity dedicated to conserving and protecting this historic landmark for future generations.