Catesby Tunnel opens its doors to industry professionals for Open Day & Networking Event

The repurposed railway tunnel located in rural Northamptonshire works with international automotive manufactures and world leading motorsport teams. On Tuesday 1st October it will open its doors to industry professionals.

Following the success of it’s 2023 Open Day, Catesby Tunnel is once again opening the doors of its one-of-a-kind facility to industry professionals. Similarly to before, the day will be split into time slots for guests to choose from, with each session involving an introductory presentation, live demonstration and tour of the tunnel. Guests are then encouraged to stay and engage with exhibitors and each other in an ideal networking environment where refreshments will be available.

This year the event is focused primarily on providing a space for industry leading professionals to network; meaning even those that have visited before are encouraged to attend. The list of exhibitors has grown to 10, all of which are industry leaders that provide products and services that can be utilised in connection with Catesby Tunnel. The full list of exhibitors includes test sensor and instrumentation experts Racelogic, Kistler, Intrepid Control Systems and Evolution Measurement. As well as global technology giants Siemens.

An exciting addition to this year’s line-up is the Ford Heritage Centre. Stashed away in Daventry lies a rare collection of vehicles spanning Ford’s 120-year history, and, we are delighted to confirm that they will be bringing a handful of these cars to the tunnel for live demonstrations. Also exhibiting are cloud-based CFD pioneers Bramble, advanced engineering specialists JRM and additive manufacturing experts Dash-CAE. Completing the rostrum are Catesby Tunnel resellers and organisers of the event Catesby Projects.

“After the success of last year’s event we’re extremely pleased to announce we will be holding another Open Day in 2024. Last year we welcomed close to 200 industry professionals from major OEMs and world class race teams, with many travelling from overseas for the event. This year we aim to put on an even bigger and better event and look forward to welcoming people to Catesby Tunnel once again” - Jon Paton, Managing Director of Catesby Projects

“We’ve got more exhibitors this year, all of whom really are at the cutting edge of automotive testing technology. This event is about more than just coming and seeing our facilities, it’s a chance to form and nurture professional relationships that bring about collaboration and prosperity in industry” - Charlie Smith, Sales & Marketing Coordinator at Catesby Projects

Those interested in attending the Open Day and Networking Event are encouraged to sign up using the form linked below: form.jotform.com