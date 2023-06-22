News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Careers Fair for Northamptonshire Students

All Senior age students and parents are invited to attend a Careers Fair at Pitsford School on Thursday 29th June between 4pm and 6pm.
By Gemma BaileyContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:53 BST

National & local employers will be represented, including representatives from the following careers:

• Architecture • Engineering • Policing • Law • Accountancy • Medicine • Journalism • Politics • British Army • Royal Navy

The Fair will give students an insight into a range of potential careers and the different paths available to them and all Senior age local students and parents are welcome to attend. In addition several universities and colleges will be there.

If you would like to represent your business or industry we would welcome your support, please contact [email protected] for more details.

Most Popular

Pitsford School is one of Northamptonshire's leading independent schools for girls and boys aged 3 to 18. For more information please see their website www.pitfordschool.com

Related topics:StudentsNorthamptonshirePoliticsMedicine