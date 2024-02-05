Brackley Players entertain with their evenings of One-Act Plays this Spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To herald in the spring, Brackley Players will present An Evening of Four One-Act Plays, for two nights, on Thursday 29 February and Friday 1 March at Brackley Cricket Club.

The group has put together a selection of short plays, all directed by different members of the company, to make up a great evening of entertainment. The programme includes A Load of Bull written by Tony Cottrell, Bride Before a Fall by Robert Scott, Just Stop It by Katharine Earley and Hugh Smith and Falling Apart by Peter Harrison.

Lynn Milne directs the short comedy sketch A Load of Bull, where it’s just another day for friends Daisy and Frieda as they wander into the milking parlour. Directed by Fran Hollyoake, Bride Before a Fall is a one act farce that sees Victor and his mistress Madelyn plot an ‘accident’ for his dim but very rich wife Lottie, with unexpected consequences for all of them.

A sneak peek at Brackley Players forthcoming one act plays

The second half of the evening starts with another comedy sketch Just Stop It, directed by Amanda Howson, set in an exhibition of abstract paintings where not everyone has come to admire the art! The evening closes with one-act comedy Falling Apart, directed by Alice Adams, in which a divorcing couple find themselves trapped in a lift at their solicitor’s office.

Brackley Players will present their evening of four one-act plays for two nights, on Thursday 29 February and Friday 1 March starting at 7.30pm, at Brackley Cricket Club, Westminster Road, Brackley NN13 7EB.

Tickets, which are selling fast, are just £10 and can be bought in person from the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley town centre or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk.

Doors open at 7pm, with a licensed bar selling drinks and snacks.