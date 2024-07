Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families can join the summer of sport, with new themed activities and discounted Activeplay sessions

This summer, Boost Northampton is getting into the sporty spirit and launching a programme of special activities for the school holidays, from Wednesday 24th July​ to Sunday 1st September​.

The home of big-time fun, Boost Northampton features 50 interconnected trampolines, foam pits, a battle beam, a high dive, as well as a soft play area for toddlers.

Boost Northampton will host two special activities every day, with guests able to win prizes and a place on the podium at the end of each activity. Based on different sports, such as athletics, gymnastics and track & field, the activities will give guests the full summer of sport experience.

Boost Northampton Is Hosting The Ultimate Summer of Sport

Not just for kids, all activities are also suitable for adults, ensuring the perfect family day out.

The Summer Send Off will mark the end of the sporty season, with team challenges, dancing, jumping and big-time fun taking place on Friday 23rd August, from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £21.00pp and can be prebooked online.

To give families access to all these activities and more and encourage them to stay active, Boost Northampton is introducing a brand new Summer Pass, which costs £60.00pp and grants the holder one hour of Activeplay every weekday, for the full six weeks of the holidays.

The toddlers don’t have to miss out, the six-week Toddler Pass costs £50.00 and allows one toddler and one adult to play together, every weekday of the summer holidays. Both passes are available for pre-order now, and will be valid for use from Monday 29th July​ to Friday 6th September​.

The 1 Week Summer Pass costs £28.00pp and entitles the holder to one hour of Activeplay per day for five weekdays, within a seven-day period. This will be available to book once the park begins its summer timetable and cannot be booked in advance.

Alternatively, jumpers can book 90 adrenaline-pumping minutes of Activeplay, for the cost of 60, for sessions after 3pm on weekdays throughout the park’s summer holiday period.

Gold medalists from park activities throughout the holidays and jumpers who used their Summer Passes the most will also receive an early bird offer code for 24% off Summer Send Off tickets.

Boost Northampton has an on-site cafe, to allow parents to relax, catch up or work remotely, while their children are playing under the watchful eye of the fully trained Oxygen staff. From 11am between Wednesday 24th July​ and Sunday 1st September​, kids will also be able to eat for £1, when an adult meal is purchased at the same time.