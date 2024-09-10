Known for Driving the Trans-Siberian, Chris and Simon Raven’s recent adventure is a testament to the enduring spirit of exploration, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of brotherhood.

Simon said: “It's always hugely exciting to set off on an adventure. We had travelled the world but hardly explored the land right on our doorstep. It's impossible to beat that exhilarating feeling of heading north, with no real clue if you're going to make it or not.”

Simon told this newspaper that the two brothers were first introduced to “travel and adventure” when they were young, during family road trips and camping holidays in a number of places such as the South of France and Italy.

“Borough Hill and the canals were our playground growing up, so we both developed a love for being outdoors,” he said.

Chris and Simon started travelling together professionally in their mid-twenties. Simon quit his job in London and joined Chris on a road trip across the USA. In Seattle, they purchased an old van, which they then drove to Los Angeles via the Western States. This journey was to become their first book.

Their second book, Driving the Trans-Siberian, which they released the following year, helped kick-start their careers.

Their journey to the Shetland Islands started as an idea while both brothers were back in their family home in Daventry over the summer.

“I was in the shed one morning looking for the witches’ broom when I stumbled across our old forgotten bikes hidden under a dust sheet. They hadn’t seen daylight for so long,” said Chris.

Chris suggested to Simon to go on the bike journey to Unst after he saw potential in the two forgotten mountain bikes.

“At first he laughed, but once he realised Unst is the most northerly inhabited island in Britain, he was fully committed. The idea seemed all too irresistible,” said Chris.

The two brothers restored the bikes a week before they left, around July 20.

“A good clean, a new chain, and brakes seemed to do the trick,” said Chris.

With bags filled with camping gear, food, and essential supplies, the brothers set off from the street where they had learnt to ride bicycles as children for a journey that would take them thousands of kilometres.

Simon said: “To discover paradise on your doorstep was a humbling experience. We cycled the entire canal network and the Pennine Cycleway. Yorkshire was incredibly beautiful, with its patchwork of vast cattle fields fanning out to the horizon.

“We live in a country with world-class cycle routes that are massively undervalued, underfunded, and unused. The canal and waterway networks are so unique and picturesque.”

The challenges came soon after they set off too. Chris said that they had to make minor repairs right from the outset. His bike was upside down before they had even passed the Daventry reservoir.

In the Highlands, the bikes started to fall apart and were held together with string.

Chris: “We were struck by the major obstacle of a broken wheel bearing deep in the Highlands, where there are very few settlements to get parts, help, or rescue. Hardly skilled bike mechanics, we survived for a while securing it with wire.

“Si saved the day in the end by somehow fixing it with a piece of plastic from the tent's guide ropes. He used a little broken hammer he had found at the roadside. His quick thinking certainly helped us in the last push to Unst.”

After a month on the road, the brothers reached the Scottish coast of Thurso, where they boarded ferries to Orkney and the Shetland Islands. From there, it was a final push to reach Unst.

“The tail end of hurricane Ernesto hit the Shetland Islands. A powerful storm brought us crashing down in the tiny community of Baltasound on the island of Unst,” said Chris.

Recalling the experience, Simon said the “fierce” wind and rain forced them to take cover in a bus shelter.

When Gordon, a kind local, noticed them, he invited them to set up their tent in his garden so it would be out of the wind.

Chris said: “Scotch whisky in a storm was the perfect end to one of the wildest trips of our lives.”

Gordon's mother worked at an upcycling charity shop, so he offered to take in the mountain bikes and make arrangements for them to be upcycled.

“We knew the bikes would require major work to return them home, so it was satisfying to imagine them being used by the local community. The chance of a new life in the paradise setting of the Shetland Islands,” said Chris.

The brothers’ journey back home took less than two days. They left Lerwick on a Northlink ferry to Aberdeen.

Simon said: “The storm had yet to subside, causing a choppy night voyage with swells over four metres. It was a thrilling end to a mammoth adventure.”

From Aberdeen, the brothers travelled by bus to Glasgow and then on to Birmingham.

“We could have flown, or at least got the train. But it felt too soon. Our hearts were still on the journey. I have got a feeling our heads will still be pedalling north to Shetland for quite some time,” said Simon.

The Raven brothers’ new travel book will be published by Samosir Books in November 2026.

1 . The Raven brothers Simon and Chris pictured together. Photo: Samosir Books