In pictures: New independent Daventry bookshop grand opening event was a ‘great success’

The community wandered around the new bookshop in town while socialising with fellow book enthusiasts

Book lovers from across the county were invited to the grand opening of a new local business last week.

Suddenly On Sheaf Street is an independent bookshop located in Daventry’s Sheaf Street that sells more than 5000 brand new books.

Tom Welch, 53, one of the bookshop’s managers, said: “We are really pleased and we’ve been overwhelmed with the general welcome we’ve had.”

The official bookshop opening day was on August 29, however, on Friday, September 1, the four business team members, Megan, Joanna, Cheryl, and Tom, hosted a grand opening event.

“We were absolutely surprised, shocked and pleased to see so many people, book lovers and yarn mothers come to the shop. It was a great success and we had such a great time. We had queues going out the door, a busy opening day and a very very busy week,” said Tom.

The community celebrated the official opening of the bookshop with drinks from Sheaf Street Health Store, canapés provided by Mojo, and live music from The Covers Brothers.

“We’re trying to bring businesses together,” said Tom.

Nearly 300 people attended the event.

“It was like a nightclub,” said Tom.

Suddenly On Sheaf Street plans to offer the community various workshops and creative items in the future.

“We’ve got some exciting stuff coming up,” said Tom.

Take a look at how the community celebrated the official opening day and what Suddenly On Sheaf Street has to offer:

