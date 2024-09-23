Human Imagination 7, Artificial Intelligence 0: Ex-Daventry schoolboy challenges AI
You’ve probably heard about how Artificial Intelligence is the next big thing. About how it’s going to take over the world, and even write all our books for us?
Author Gray Rankin, who lived in Daventry from 1970-1982, doesn’t agree. His stories don’t use any of it!
‘We should celebrate our imaginations,’ he says. ‘There’s not a storyline in my book that AI could have dreamed of, let alone written!’
Do you think he’s right? Will we always need real writers to immerse us, through the art of story-telling, in original tales which can surprise and move us?
How about a time-travelling robot, on a mission to save us from a nuclear disaster, who emerges part-inside a tree? Or a last fertile man, who checks over the health of the last fertile women with hi-tech medical gadgets, only to forget a vital thing from his checklist? And how would a wily space mechanic deal with asteroid belt gangsters? Each story is refreshingly different from all the others, and the female characters are just as strong as the men, and in some cases, stronger!
Rankin’s collection, ‘Seven Tales Of Sacrifice,’ is out now on Amazon, and for the next few days it’s free to download, so you can judge for yourself who really wins the competition between humans and AI! Will these be some of the most original stories you've ever read - or ever will read?!
You can also visit his website at grayrankin.com, and follow the links from there.
