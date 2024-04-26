Bead Bazaar in Daventry

Our traders will welcome you to shop ‘til you drop, with an amazing array of beads in all shapes, sizes and colours. There will be lots of bling too, who doesn’t love crystals? New shapes and colours will be there for you to browse through. If kits and books are your thing there’ll be plenty of those too, with clasps and findings to add the final touch to your creations.The Beadworkers Guild annual Challenge competition entries will be on display until 2pm, an experience not to be missed. The theme this year was ‘Bead a song’, this is the only opportunity to see them all together.Our members work, on this years’ colour scheme ‘ Silver with a hint of black’, will be on display in the reception area, don’t miss the chance to see all of this together too. After the show it is divided and goes to different parts of the country to be shown at various craft / bead events.Entry for Guild members is free if you show a current membership card. There is a £5 entry fee for non-members, children are free.There is free onsite parking.We look forward to welcoming you.