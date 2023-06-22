Barby's Annual Village Garage Sale is back!
Barby is holding it's annual village garage sale this weekend, Sunday 25th June 9am until 1pm
By Cat SabineContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:50 BST
Lots of houses around the village (as well as the village primary school) with a variety of items being sold.
Maps showing you which houses are taking part can be bought on the green opposite Castle Mound or at the Village Hall. Proceeds from the map sales will be split between a local foodbank and Barby Cubs and Beavers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tea, coffee and bacon rolls available from the Village Hall and the newly refurbished Arnold Arms will be open from 12pm