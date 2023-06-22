News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Barby's Annual Village Garage Sale is back!

Barby is holding it's annual village garage sale this weekend, Sunday 25th June 9am until 1pm
By Cat SabineContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:50 BST
Barby Village Garage SaleBarby Village Garage Sale
Barby Village Garage Sale

Lots of houses around the village (as well as the village primary school) with a variety of items being sold.

Maps showing you which houses are taking part can be bought on the green opposite Castle Mound or at the Village Hall. Proceeds from the map sales will be split between a local foodbank and Barby Cubs and Beavers.

Tea, coffee and bacon rolls available from the Village Hall and the newly refurbished Arnold Arms will be open from 12pm

Related topics:TeaBeavers