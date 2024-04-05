Northamptonshire artists unveil collaborative project at Mill Park Reserve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together, they have crafted a sensorial short film and textile art piece, inspired by the serene beauty of the Mill Park Nature Reserve in Long Buckby.

The project, which has been months in the making, intertwines Wilson's innovative use of natural pigments sourced from the reserve with Malin's cinematic storytelling.Wilson, known for her striking textile creations, has been meticulously crafting natural paints from materials found within the reserve, including pigments derived from plants and minerals native to the area.

Volunteers from the Mill Park Nature Reserve, alongside participants from Muddy Toes Forest School, were invited to partake in a unique painting experience, utilising an array of natural brushes to leave their mark on expansive pieces of fabric. This communal endeavour not only fosters a deeper connection with nature but also underscores the profound impact that the natural world can have on overall well-being.

The central aim of the project is to highlight the significance of nature-connectedness and to underscore the manifold benefits of immersing oneself in the great outdoors. Through their art and film, Wilson and Malin aim to inspire viewers to cultivate a greater appreciation for the natural world and to recognise the therapeutic value of spending time in nature.

The captivating short film will be accessible to the public via QR codes strategically placed within the Mill Park Nature Reserve and various locations throughout the village. Additionally, an installation featuring Wilson's textile pieces will be unveiled, providing visitors with a tangible glimpse into the collaborative process behind the project.