Epic celebration of pop culture - MCM Comic Con - is back in Birmingham

MCM Comic Con is back.

Good news for both first-timers and fans - the show will be hitting up ExCeL London and the NEC in Birmingham, with a programme jam-packed with content.There’ll be celebrity guests, panels, independent creators and so much more. Not just for gamers, comic book collectors, film fanatics and cosplayers, there’s something for everyone at MCM Comic Con.

Looking for something different to do with friends this weekend? Whether they’re a Bruce Wayne with an inner Batman, or a Clark Kent concealing a Superman, discover a different side to your mates as you enter the MCM Comic Con universe together. Film and TV buffs in the group will be pleased to hear there are a whole host of exclusives lined up for this year’s events, as well as celebrities from your favourite movies! As well as renowned actor and producer famous for his roles in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Jumper and upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen, who will be at MCM Birmingham Comic Con this year, the Birmingham convention will also play host to Star Wars royalty and emperor of the dark side, Ian McDiarmid.

If that’s not enough, multi-award winning actor best known for his roles in Thor, The Avengers and most recently the hugely popular Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston will be at MCM London ready to meet and greet fans for one-to-one photos and autographs*. Alongside him, Sophia di Martino, best known for her breakout role in Disney+ hit show Loki will also be attending Saturday’s event for autograph opportunities.

MCM Comic Con is back.

Event Director of MCM Comic Con Teresa Heitor said: “After almost 2 years, we can’t wait to welcome both fans and first-timers into the MCM Comic Con world this autumn! As the market leader of pop culture events in the UK, we’ll be announcing celebrity guests, panels and additions to the programme over the next couple of weeks in the run up to the shows, so sign up for our newsletter and follow our social channels to hear about these first… exciting things are coming!”

Visit mcmcomiccon.com or to buy tickets for Birmingham, visit: https://www.showclix.com/event/mcm-comic-con-birmingham-2021k79ojki

Pictures: SonSonPhotography

MCM Comic Con is back.