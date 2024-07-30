Art in the Park is upon us

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Art in the Park 2024 just days away families, couples and art enthusiasts are all encouraged to come and enjoy this beautiful festival taking place in the Jephson and Mill Gardens of Leamington Spa.

Art in the Park is less than five days away, anticipation is brewing. The Art in the Park team has worked harder than ever to bring this beloved festival back to the Warwick community. Deeply rooted in community and family spirit, we encourage all art enthusiasts and families to come and enjoy Art in the Park 2024.

This year, the festival will offer a variety of activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy the Messy Play Kids Zone, while adults can participate in the Creative Weaving Workshop hosted by Kate Lilly. Workshops are available for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), including the Sound Painting and Side by Side Theatre workshops. Multiple safe spaces will be available for any SEND attendees who may need a moment of peace and quiet away from the festivities.

In addition to interactive workshops, attendees won’t want to miss the Clock Tower Performances. Highlights include ‘Follow Me…Alice?’ by Side By Side Theatre Group, a lighthearted interpretation of Alice in Wonderland, and ‘Lost’ by Motionhouse, a thought-provoking male-female dance duet. The Art in the Park Parade, a festival staple, will also be returning this year, ending at the Clock Tower at 2:15 pm and 3:45 pm. Throughout the day on Sunday, the Princes and The Peacock will roam the festival, brightening everyone’s day with their beautiful costumes and choreography.

