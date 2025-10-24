Amazon’s Got Music raises awareness and funds for great causes

For a second year, Amazon have joined forces with Community Partners and SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) Schools to stage an afternoon of music and dance at Royal & Derngate. Celebrating their community engagement across Northamptonshire, Amazon are very happy to be raising funds for some great causes in the county.

This year’s Amazon’s Got Music event takes to the Royal stage on Saturday 15 November, bringing together wonderful performers from community organisations and schools across the county including Breathing Space, Canto, Creating Tomorrow College, Northamptonshire Carers Choir, Performing Rooms, SENsational, The Beehive and The Cube Disability.

Showcasing the joy and diversity of their communities, the performances will celebrate talent, creativity, individuality and inclusion, and the power of coming together. The afternoon promises to be joyful, heartfelt and full of surprises.

Katy Donnelly, one of the performers, commented: “I want to perform because it’s for a good cause, raising money for charity, and it gives me an opportunity to get outside of my comfort zone and build confidence. I really enjoyed working with the team last year and saw the impact it had on children in our community by making a difference and putting smiles on people’s faces. Being on stage cuts me off from the real world, makes me feel strong and confident, although it can be nerve racking. It’s a surreal experience where you can be your entire self.”

Amazon’s Got Music starts at 1.30pm on Saturday 15 November at Royal & Derngate and tickets are just £2.50. In addition to the performance, there will be enterprise stalls at the event and a prize raffle. All of the proceeds go to the Community Partners and Schools that Amazon are supporting.

Tickets can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/amazons-got-music