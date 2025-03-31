ABBA Revival to headline entertainment at Crick Boat Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ABBA Tribute Band ‘Revival’ will take to the stage at Crick Boat Show on Saturday 24 May, part of the event’s Crick Music Festival, sponsored by Aquavista.

Now Britain’s biggest inland waterways event, the Crick Boat Show, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston, will be held at Crick Marina in Northamptonshire across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend 24-26 May 2024.

Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World, in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina. The event, which is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors, will also feature an extra Trade & Preview Day on Friday 23 May for advance ticket holders only.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with over 200 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a great day out with dozens of boats to view, free boat trips sponsored by ABC Boat Hire, free advice seminars on boat ownership, live music, a beer festival sponsored by LeeSan, and a range of food and drink stalls.

On Saturday 24 May, ABBA Revival, recently voted as the UK’s Official No.1 ABBA tribute act by the Agent’s Association of Great Britain, will perform on Saturday 24 May and Dann Budd as Robbie Williams will perform on Sunday 25 May with his band of musicians The Eleventh Hour.

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the 25th Crick Boat Show, now the UK’s largest inland waterways festival.

“Live music is an important part of the Show’s atmosphere, and we’ve got some fantastic headlining acts booked for this year’s Crick Music Festival, sponsored by Aquavista. ABBA ‘Revival’ will bring pop-tastic disco to the stage and dance floor on the Saturday night and on the Sunday night Dann Budd as Robbie Williams will entertain you!”

Across the four show days, Crick Boat Show will host a total of 15 acts, performing a wide selection of music live in the Real Ale Bar from 1pm each day. Evening entertainment will run from 7.30pm to 11.30pm on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

Dann Budd as Robbie Williams will perform at Crick Boat Show on Sunday 25 May with his band of musicians The Eleventh Hour.

The Show will open from 10am until 6pm on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May. And until 5pm on Monday 26 May. On Trade & Preview Day (Friday 23 May), the Show will be open from 10am until 6pm.

For Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Monday 26 May, adult tickets are £19.00 on the gate, £17.10 if purchased in advance. Entry for children aged 16 and under is free on Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Monday 26 May. Three-day adult tickets are £43.00 on the gate, £38.70 in advance. Tickets for the Trade & Preview Day on Friday 23 May are only available in advance priced at £27.50 each.

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.