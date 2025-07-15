A purr-fectly spectacular show: Nearly 200 local young performers bring CATS the Musical to life in jaw-dropping youth production

This weekend, the stage at Avon Valley School Theatre in Rugby will be transformed into a magical, moonlit junkyard as ASH Stage Productions proudly presents the timeless Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, CATS the Musical – Young Actors Edition.

Featuring a cast of nearly 200 talented young performers from Rugby and Daventry, this breathtaking production promises to be a must-see event of the summer. Taking place across four thrilling performances on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July, the show is set to dazzle audiences of all ages with its unforgettable score, iconic characters, and electrifying choreography.

Produced by Adam and Sam Holst, the visionary directors behind ASH Stage Productions, and choreographed by Laila Cosgrove, the production is both a testament to the enduring magic of musical theatre and a showcase of the next generation of rising stars.

Audiences will be treated to powerful renditions of show-stopping numbers, such as the toe-tapping Jellicle Ball, the Magical Mister Mistoffelees and the legendary ballad Memory, in a vibrant and emotional celebration of youth, talent, and transformation.

ASH Stage Productions' Team B Cast of Cats

Adam and Sam, company co-founder and directors said: “This show is more than just a performance, it’s a celebration of everything ASH Stage Productions stands for, every single student in this production has poured their heart and soul into the work. For many of them, this is their first big stage experience, and the bravery, passion, and camaraderie they’ve shown throughout the rehearsal process has been truly inspiring. We’ve seen shy children find their voice, friendships form across age groups, and confidence bloom in the most amazing ways. That’s what theatre is all about, not just the spotlight, but the journey. We are so proud to provide a space where young people can thrive, feel seen, and be celebrated for who they are.”

ASH Stage Productions is one of the region’s fastest growing and most successful, award winning youth theatre companies, renowned for its inclusive, high-quality musical theatre training for children and teens aged 3 to 19. With a strong commitment to nurturing confidence, promoting mental health, and celebrating diversity, the company is proud to welcome performers of all abilities and backgrounds, including those with additional needs. Every show is a chance not only to perform, but to grow, artistically and personally.

From small-town rehearsals to big-stage productions, ASH Stage Productions is fast becoming the regional leader in youth performing arts. With an impressive line-up of upcoming shows to get involved with, including The Greatest Show, The Addams Family, and Little Shop of Horrors, there’s never been a better time to join the ASH family.

Tickets for this weekend's production of CATS are now on sale, don’t miss this unforgettable local production that proves the stars of tomorrow are already here. Book tickets or claim your FREE trial class for September at: www.ashstageproductions.co.uk,and follow ASH Stage Productions on social media for the latest behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, audition announcements, workshops, and more.