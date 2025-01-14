2025: This year you could foster a child and make a difference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) are hosting two fostering information events designed to provide an insight into real fostering experiences, the difference it makes and how you can begin your journey to becoming a foster carer.

The events will take place on Thursday 23rd January at The Old Savoy Theatre, Northampton and Thursday 30th January at the Corby Cube, Corby. The events will feature a powerful short film screening, personal talks from experienced foster carers, and Q&A session to answer any questions you may have about fostering. Both events are open to anyone interested in learning more about fostering and the crucial role it plays in supporting vulnerable children and families.

The event will showcase our latest short film, called Everything, that highlights the real-life challenges and rewards of fostering, offering a look into the life of foster carer Mike and the children he has supported. Fostering makes a huge difference in a child or young person’s life and ‘Everything’ shines a light on the impact that having a loving and stable home can make to them as well as their foster family. The film helps dispel some popular misconceptions of fostering and what a foster carer looks like. There is no such thing as an ideal foster carer. Every person brings their own unique set of skills and knowledge to the role.

Olivia Ives, Assistant Director of Corporate Parenting at Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said “This event is a unique opportunity to learn more about fostering and to connect with others who may be considering it. Our goal is to provide you with the information and support you need to make an informed decision, and to highlight the difference foster carers can have on the lives of children and young people.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear first-hand from some of our experienced foster carers who will share their personal stories, casting a light on what motivated them to be a carer, their experiences as well as the joys and challenges they have faced.

The event will also feature an anonymous Q&A session, where participants can submit their questions which will then be answered at the end of the event. This provides a safe space for attendees to ask difficult or sensitive questions about fostering, with responses from experts and foster carers offering valuable advice and insight.

The events will take place at two venues in Northamptonshire and people who are interested in fostering are invited to sign up to attend this exciting event.

For anyone interested in attending, they can sign up using the link below.

Thursday 23rd January 7-8.30pm

The Old Savoy Theatre, Northampton

Thursday 30th January 7-8.30pm

The Corby Cube, Corby

Could you make a difference?