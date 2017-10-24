Write something scary at Canons Ashby

Youngsters will have the chance to let their imagination run wild with a spooky event at Canons Ashby House on Thursday

The spooky stories creative writing workshop is for children aged between eight and 12 and an accompanying grown up.

Their creative writing expert will encourage your creativity and help both of you come up with tales to thrill everyone this October, just in time for Hallowe’en itself. The workshop will take place at 10.30am or 2pm.

After the workshop the children can display their scary stories for the public to read over Halloween weekend if they want, or take them home to scare their siblings.

“This is a great opportunity to use our naturally atmospheric buildings to inspire creative young minds.

“It will be great to see what fantastic stories the kids come up with.

“We are really looking forward to reading them,” said Rachel Zenker, Canons Ashby’s house steward.

Pre-booking for the workshop is essential.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby for further information.

Tickets cost £10 in total for a child and accompanying adult.